Third Walking Dead spin-off may premiere on AMC by 2021, claims network's president

The third Walking Dead series may well return on AMC by 2021, reports comicbook.com. Sarah Barnett, president of AMC’s entertainment networks group told Vulture that the chances of viewers getting to binge on second The Walking Dead spin-off within the next two years was “99 percent or 100 percent."

Barnett added that the team was feeling quite confident of the third series. AMC chief operating officer Ed Carroll stated that the sequel/spin-off was in the stage of "active development" but the network was not in a position to discuss partnerships. However, he confirmed that creative people were being hired who would pitch story lines.

View this post on Instagram

The next generation of the Grimes/Dixon duo. #TWD

A post shared by The Walking Dead (@amcthewalkingdead) on Apr 3, 2019 at 10:00am PDT

Chief content officer Scott Gimple stated that even though The Walking Dead fans do not receive news on the show by May, 2019, they can expect to receive several updates by the next several months, leading up to what Gimple feels will be an ambitious 2020.

Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 15:47:38 IST

