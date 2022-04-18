KGF 2 has turned out to be a global blockbuster at the box office. Apart from the supreme performances of the ensemble cast, the Yash and Sanjay Dutt starrer has garnered accolades for its technical excellence, which includes direction, cinematography and editing.

Talking about the editing department, fans loved the razor-sharp and crisp editing of the film with jump cuts and non-linear story-telling enhancing the narrative of the action-thriller. While fans and industry experts have praised the editing of KGF 2, you'll be surprised to know that the man behind the edits of this pan-India blockbuster is a 19-year-old guy named Ujjwal Kulkarni.

Who is Ujjwal Kulkarni?

The teenage novice editor, who never edited a feature film before this, was entrusted with this giant project. Ujjwal earlier used to edit short films and fan-made movies on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ujwal Kulkarni (@editorujwalk)

Big break with KGF 2

As per the reports, after director Prashanth Neel shot the complete film, Ujjwal made a trailer out of it with his editing skills and showed it to the director. The filmmaker was so impressed by the teenager that he gave him the opportunity to edit the complete film. Needless to say, Ujjwal grabbed this chance with both hands and made gold of this once in a lifetime opportunity.

While people are amazed by Ujjwal's editing skills we are sure that the young lad will get several offers in the coming days from all the big filmmakers across the country.

Coming back to KGF 2, it has turned out to be the first Kannada movie to enter the Rs 500 crore club at the global box office. Produced under the banner of Hombale Films, it also features Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and others in prominent roles. The cinematography is done by Bhuvan Gowda while the music is composed by Ravi Basrur.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.​