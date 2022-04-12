Walker Scobell has come on board to play the lead character in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The young star is known for his role in The Adam Project.

Yesterday, we came across a big news of Walker Scobell bagging the lead role in Disney Plus live-action show Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Riordan and Disney announced that the young actor will lead the series, which rolls this summer.

While fans are super-excited for this live-action fantasy show, we share some interesting details about the young star, which will raise your anticipation for the series and his character to the next level.

Who is Walker Scobell?

While the young star is a newcomer in Hollywood, he has already made a big impression on fans with his great performance in Netflix's The Adam Project, where he portrayed the 12-year-old version of Ryan Reynolds' Adam.

Personal life

Born in a military family, Walker has lived all over from California to Colorado. He learned to love acting in elementary school drama class and garnered praises for his acts in a middle school play. He is a huge fan of superhero movies with Deadpool and Avengers: Endgame being his favourites. Apart from acting, Walker enjoys extreme sports like snowboarding, skateboarding and parkour.

The character of Percy Jackson

Talking about the 12-year old Percy Jackson, which is Rick Riordan's beloved character from his book, is a smart and compassionate kid with a sharp sense of humour. The modern demigod comes to know about his superpowers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt.

Percy Jackson fans are thrilled

As soon as Percy Jackson fans came to know about the casting of Walker for the titular role, they share their excitement on social media and said they can't wait to see him play their favourite character. Here are some of the reactions.

a book-accurate percy jackson is rlly here pic.twitter.com/sp22q3ZyP5 — zae (@itszaeok) April 11, 2022

cant wait for percy jackson to trend now that WE KNOW WHO HE IS AISJCODMSKDK HES SO HAPPY HES READ ALL THE BOOKS AND EVERYTHING LOOK pic.twitter.com/1xPkGyxVXH — Grace 🇺🇦 (@DevilsDefend) April 11, 2022

NAHHH HE IS FKN PERFECT FOR THE ROLE OF PERCY JACKSON pic.twitter.com/PCjHebwcK9 — Jordy 🌱 (@RED3CORAT3) April 11, 2022

The executive producers of the show are Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg.

The Percy Jackson book series comprises of The Lightning Thief, The Sea of Monsters, The Titan's Curse, The Battle of the Labyrinth, and The Last Olympian. Both Lightning Thief and Sea of Monsters were previously adapted into feature films, starring Logan Lerman as Percy Jackson.

