Shekhar Suman calls for 'clean' comedy; Says we need to understand the difference between humour and humiliation.

Actor Shekhar Suman believes stand-up comedians need to have a responsible approach towards their craft and ensure their remarks don't hurt the sentiments of any section of the society.

Suman, 59, is a known face in the television comedy circuit courtesy of the popular 1990s sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh and the talk show Movers & Shakers. He has also served as a judge on reality comedy shows such as Comedy Circus, Comedy Superstar, Laugh India Laugh, and The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

The actor-host, who is now returning to the genre as a judge on India's Laughter Champion, said comedians should not exploit freedom of speech.

"Now there cannot be a joke in a silly way about women, racist remarks or something about religion. Earlier people got away with that but not today. You have to be careful and it is going to be a tightrope walk. The challenge is to not say all those things and yet be funny," the actor said.

