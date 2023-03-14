Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway is one of the highly-anticipated upcoming movies of 2023. An emotional response has been surrounding the much-awaited movie after the trailer and the release of two of their songs, with everybody waiting to see the story unfold.

Story-telling and delineating authentic information for a story inspired by true events is a challenging process in itself. Moreover, having children on the set and creating a conducive environment for them was the top most priority for the team. Several single parents and working mothers were seen on set which helped propitiate and smoothen the hectic shoot, making for a favorable atmosphere for the growing children present. Since Rani Mukerji and Ashima Chibber are also mothers, their children were also present on set because it entailed long shoot hours.

On this, director Ashima Chibber says, “The shoot and the local crew consisted of many working mothers, some who were pregnant, single parents and it felt like the entire set had this mother energy that took over. It definitely is not an easy task to accommodate so many mothers along with their children and it is kudos to the production team to have taken up such a challenging task and see through it to the end.”

Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway talks about the life of an immigrant mother that fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is slated to release in theatres on 17th March 2023.

