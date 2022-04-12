Yash talks on KGF Chapter 2: 'No matter how big a star you are, every Friday you have to prove your worth'

This 35-year-old actor is possibly the biggest Kannada movie star today with his last film KGF: Chapter 1 (2018) grossing more than Rs 250 crores at the box office. Yash went to Bengaluru from Mysuru with Rs 300 in his pocket to make his childhood dreams come true and he has never looked back. Though he has had highs and lows in his career, Yash is extremely confident, positive and believes that hard work will always see success. Helmed by director Prashanth Neel, the sequel to the 2018 film, KGF: Chapter 2 is set to release on 14 April.

Yash believes that this highly-anticipated flick, produced by Hombale Films, will not disappoint audiences. In this exclusive chat with Firstpost, the star talks about his latest film and more.

Growing up in Mysore and whistling for your favourite heroes, did you ever think one day you’ll become one of the biggest Indian stars?



Yash: Of course, I always had this dream. (Laughs) It’s more of a dream come true! I was influenced by them and wanted to become an actor at a very young age. I was addicted to the applause, the ‘seeti’ (whistling), the love and affection that people show towards an actor. When I participated in mono-acting or dance competitions, that’s when I decided I wanted to become an actor.

Post the success of KGF: Chapter 1, the audience has a lot of expectations from you and KGF: Chapter 2. Do you feel any pressure?

Yash: No, it is actually a pleasure! (Smiles) It’s a sequel and we know they’ve liked our work and we know they are expecting more drama and everything in many folds. We have given it our best. The pressure of thinking about whether we’ve missed anything or have time to change anything is long past. We’ll have pressure only when we are writing the script and shooting. Now we have crossed that stage. It’s time for the movie to release and to celebrate it. We know that people are excited about it and so it’s a pleasure now since everyone will see the film. With all humility, I can say that we’ll be able to entertain the audience. (smiles)

You’ve lived the character of Rocky bhai. Are there any similarities at all between you and him?

Yash: There are a lot of similarities. When the script is being written by the director, I also get involved in the process. So there are a lot of experiences and thought processes that we (director Prashanth Neel) have shared.

Rocky bhai has a very similar belief system to mine - he is focused, has aggression and is confident.

You have even written dialogues for KGF2 apparently. How did that happen?

Yash: My director was being very sweet! He just said that but I generally get involved in every aspect of the film. We’re highly influenced by theatre culture so we try to work in all aspects of cinema. This is not to say I know everything but we work as a team and where I can contribute, I do.

Your name is synonymous with action. What kind of action are we set to see in KGF: Chapter 2? Is it going to be bigger and better than Chapter 1?

Yash: We do stylised action - where you can sit and watch it comfortably. It has nothing to do with brutality or anything. We make it very presentable because I know a lot of families come to watch my films. It’s fiction and it’s more about style and presentation. I believe action has nothing to do with the stunts that are performed but why that action is being done. It’s about the reason behind those action scenes - when you have a reason, everyone would want the hero to hit someone, etc. It’s all about creating those moments on screen which give a different dimension to that fight. Those kinds of fantastic moments are there in this film. My director has created some classy sequences - it’s madness! Every scene oozes a lot of style and attitude.

Tell us about working with Sanjay Dutt.

Yash: It was a great pleasure working him. We have grown up watching his films and he is a person who has seen life. He is a seasoned soul. We wanted him in Chapter 1 itself since his personality and image fits the character (Adheera) so well. He has brought in a lot of value and his legacy to Chapter 2. I could learn so much from him - his commitment and dedication was really great.

Director Prashanth Neel and you have spent a lot of time together working on the KGF films. What kind of a relationship do you share with him?

Yash: How do I put it in words? (Smiles) We have spent a lot of time together; we know each other very well. I really want him to do well. He loves his heroes and the way he has presented me and the amount of detail he goes into is phenomenal. It’s mutual respect as we love each other’s work. As a director, he’s a treat to work with.

You’re credited with being the Kannada star who has made Kannada films as part of mainstream Indian cinema.

Yash: Idea could have been mine but the point is that it’s because of this kind of director, the work he was doing and the command he has over the craft, which made me realise that this film can go beyond set boundaries. Initially, my director and producer were not up for it because the idea was to maximise in Karnataka and take the Kannada market to the next level. I felt that what Prashanth was creating would be loved and respected by everyone. I forced them and the rest is history. But the credit goes to each and every person on this project.

It’s because of the end product that we are where we are today. It’s not that we made changes but it's because of the product (KGF) that people respect us. You are only as good as your films. No matter how big a star you are, every Friday you have to prove your worth. It’s teamwork. But I always passionate about it and spoke about it and wherever I went people thought I was acting a little weird but I believed in it. First, you have to believe in it, then the whole world will believe it. The idea was to bring in a larger audience to our films so we can make better films and we get more freedom in terms of our resources.

Your wife, Radhika Pandit, is also a renowned actor. What does she think about KGF: Chapter 2.

Yash: She is a fantastic actor! She is very happy and excitedly waiting for the audience to see the film and the work we have done. We are more like friends and we discuss every aspect so she’s aware of everything. She takes all the pressure! (Laughs)

KGF Chapter 2 will release on 14 April.

Latha Srinivasan is a senior journalist based in Chennai. Her passion is entertainment, travel, and dogs.

