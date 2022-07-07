The Woman King is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and stars Viola Davis, John Boyega and Lashana Lynch in lead roles.

After a long wait and anticipation, the trailer of The Woman King is finally out and it looks epic in each and every frame. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film is inspired by true events. It is bankrolled by Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello.

Bow down to the most exceptional female warrior to ever live. See #TheWomanKing rise exclusively in movie theaters September 16. pic.twitter.com/VnyuH9nPVr — The Woman King (@WomanKingMovie) July 6, 2022

The Woman King comprises a stellar cast including Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy award-winning actor Viola Davis along with Intl Emmy award winning Thuso Mbedu, Captain Marvel fame Lashana Lynch, Star Wars fame John Boyega, Tony award winning Adrienne Warren, The Batman (2022) fame Jayme Lawson and Harry Potter fame Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

Talking about the movie, it is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all female unit of warriors who protected the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Viola Davis) as she inspires the king to take on the enemies determined to violate their honour and destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for.

The Woman King is set to hit the screens on 16 September

