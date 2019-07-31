Peaky Blinders Season 5 trailer: Cilian Murphy, Sam Claflin are at loggerheads in BBC political drama

The BBC released the first trailer of historical drama, Peaky Blinders Season 5, giving a glimpse of the Shelby family surviving political threats.

The season five, directed by Anthony Byrne, will see the world thrown into turmoil by the financial crash of 1929. Opportunity and misfortune are everywhere.

The trailer features Cilian Murphy reprise his role of mob boss Thomas Shelby, who has now entered the realm of politics. Tommy, who is in Parliament representing South Birmingham, goes head to head with Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), who is the leader of the British Union of Fascists. We see Tommy sitting on the desk, as an explosion throws glass all over him. Upon meeting him Oswald beams, "Mr Shelby, you've come to my attention. England lives tonight and marches on." As Shelbys assert themselves and their families to face the uncertain world, the trailer ends with almost an epiphany, "Sometimes…. death is a kindness.”

Watch the trailer here

SERIES 5 TRAILER. "There's God, and there are the #PeakyBlinders". Coming soon to @bbcone. pic.twitter.com/2x9xL3ymX1 — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) July 30, 2019

'When Tommy Shelby MP (Murphy) is approached by a charismatic politician with a bold vision for Britain, he realises that his response will affect not just his family's future but that of the entire nation', read the official synopsis.

Actors Claflin and Anya Taylor-Joy are the new additions to the fifth season of Peaky Blinders. "From Steven Knight's writing to the consistently brilliant production, I couldn't feel more privileged to be invited to join this iconic show," Claflin had said, in a statement by BBC.

In addition to Murphy, returning cast members include Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Sophie Rundle, Finn Cole, Kate Phillips, Natasha O'Keeffe, Aidan Gillen, and Jack Rowan.

Peaky Blinders season 5 is expected to premiere on BBC One later this year.

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2019 10:51:38 IST