The Weeknd's Blinding Lights; Jacob Collier, Daniel Caesar's Time Alone With You: New music this week

Here are a few songs that will surely breathe life into your otherwise drab Monday. The batch from last week includes The Weeknd's comeback tunes since his last EP My Dear Melancholy, a new single from Grimes' upcoming album, and an interesting collaboration between multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier and Daniel Caesar.

The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights'





After sharing ‘Heartless’ earlier last week, Abel released another single, pumped with '80s inspired synths. With 'Blinding Lights,' he sheds his seemingly cool, Don Juan persona, and returns to the sadboi phase once again. The song was featured in Mercedes Benz’s new EQC commercial.

Janelle Monae- 'That’s Enough'





Monae lends her voice to the amusing 'That's Enough' off the soundtrack of Disney's live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. “A few bones, our home and some pups, yeah, that's the good stuff,” she sings this over an elegant arrangement of horns and strings.

Bombay Bicycle Club - 'Everything Else has Gone Wrong'





The Indie band from English dropped the title track from their next LP recently. It is an instantly likable melody, which is also nostalgic, similar to something delivered straight from the noughties. Also, listen to ‘Eat, Sleep, Wake (Nothing But You).'

Grimes - 'My Name is Dark'





From her forthcoming album Miss Anthropocene, ‘My Name is Dark’ is sweet chaos that clicks at all the right places. There is a little bit of electronic and a little bit of rock in the track written, produced, and performed by Grimes at her cynical best. Fun fact: The artist was recently in the news when she expressed the possibility of artificial intelligence taking over the music industry someday.

Seafret - 'Love Won’t Let Me Leave'





Seafret awaken the memories of heartbreak and misery with the impassioned 'Love Won't Let Me Leave.' This track comes from their second album Most Of Us Are Strangers, which will be out sometime in 2020.

Jacob Collier feat. Daniel Caesar - 'Time Alone With You'





Collier, who recently performed in Mumbai, recruits R&B artist Daniel Caesar for this love song from his next album Djesse Vol 3 . Together, the duo have conjured a four-minute-long hip-hop and soul joyride, featuring layered vocals and horns. Collier and Caesar have previously collaborated for 'Restore the Feeling' from Case Study 01.

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 16:53:55 IST