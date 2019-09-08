Lady And The Tramp trailer: Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux bring new life to Disney's 1955 animated classic

The first trailer of Disney's upcoming live-action feature Lady And The Tramp was released during D23 Expo last month. While Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux play the Lady and Tramp respectively, Janelle Monáe voices the iconic singing pound pup, Peg. Thomas Mann and Kiersey Clemons are set to play Lady’s married owners.

The trailer shows Tramp speaking to Lady about her life, noting that while she is the center of her humans' universe, living outdoors like him has its benefits — mostly that 'Every day with me is an adventure'. While the pampered house pet, Lady, begins a new friendship with the stray Tramp, her life is forever altered as she sets on a romantic journey with him. The trailer also shows Tramp being taken away to a pound with Lady chasing behind the car where he's imprisoned; Tramp taking Lady to a hilltop; and a first look at the original film's famous spaghetti-kiss scene.

Directed by Charlie Bean, the live-action/CG hybrid remake will include two original songs from the 1955 animated classic, as well as a reinvention of the popular 'The Siamese Cat Song.'

The 1955 classic followed two dogs, an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady and a street-smart, downtown stray mongrel called the Tramp, as they embark on a romantic adventure.

Ashley Benson, Sam Elliott, Benedict Wong and Yvette Nicole Brown round out the rest of the cast.

Lady And The Tramp is set to debut on Disney’s new streaming service, Disney +, on 12 November.

