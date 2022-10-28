Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are coming together for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter.

Celebrating India’s 75th Republic Day, the action packed large screen spectacle by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, is set to release on 25th January 2024. Fighter will see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots. The film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role. Turning producer with Fighter, director Siddharth Anand, who is known for helming India’s biggest action films is pulling out all stops to set up this massive spectacle, set to grip audiences with a never before big screen experience. The film, paying a tribute to India’s armed forces, is perfectly timed to open during the Republic Day weekend.

A first on many accounts, Fighter will be India’s first aerial action film. It’s also the first time Hrithik Roshan shares screen space with Deepika Padukone. With Producer & Viacom18 Studio’s COO Ajit Andhare’s vision of bringing an international scale action film to Indian cinema, the film intends to appeal to a global audience with its story deeply rooted in India. Shot across the world, it promises state of the art techniques and technology in the making of the film.

Roshan, last year, on Anil Kapoor’s birthday, welcomed him on board for the film by writing- “Happiest Birthday to the man who grows younger each year in spirit and health, @anilskapoor ! Best wishes to you Sir.”

Brace yourselves for a first of its kind visual treat on 25th January, 2024. And Anand has already booked Republic Day 2023 for Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham’s Pathaan, a YRF offering.

