The Twilight Zone trailer: Kumail Nanjiani, Adam Scott struggle with fame, paranoia in Jordan Peele's reboot

CBS network is bringing back The Twilight Zone, the Rod Serling hosted anthology series from the '60s, on its streaming service CBS All Access. Kumail Nanjiani and Adam Scott star in the first two episodes of the series reboot, produced and hosted by Jordan Peele. The trailers were released by the network recently.

Nanjiani will be seen in an episode titled 'The Comedian' as a struggling artiste. He makes a deal with Tracy Morgan, who may or may not be a demonic figure in disguise, leading to distressing consequences.

How far will you go for a laugh? @KumailN must decide in a new episode of @TheTwilightZone, "The Comedian", streaming April 1: https://t.co/KgChyxm0tt pic.twitter.com/lhWjxL1uNC — CBS All Access (@CBSAllAccess) March 25, 2019

Scott features in 'Nightmare at 30,000 Feet', a remake of 'Nightmare at 20,000 Feet', which originally starred William Shatner. Scott plays a paranoid passenger, who is convinced that there is something outside the aircraft intent on sabotaging the flight. His nerves end up scaring the crew and his fellow passengers. Chris Diamantopoulos, also a part of the episode, adds to Scott's fear and says, "Right now we’re up 30,000 feet where no human was meant to be. Just the fact that we’re in this plane means anything is possible."

Both episodes of The Twilight Zone will premiere on 1 April.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 19:25:49 IST