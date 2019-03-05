You are here:

The Twilight Zone: Seth Rogen joins cast of Jordan Peele's reboot of 1960s anthology series

Actor Seth Rogen is the latest star to board the cast of new The Twilight Zone series.

The 36-year-old actor joins the likes of John Cho , Allison Tolman, Jacob Tremblay, Kumail Nanjiani, Greg Kinnear, Adam Scott, Steven Yeun and Sanaa Lathan, among others, in the revival of the classic sci-fi/fantasy franchise.

According to Deadline, Rogen will appear in one episode of the series which will be penned by Key & Peele alum Alex Rubens. Details about his character or the episode he will be feature in have not been revealed by the makers yet.

Get Out director Jordan Peele is executive producing the series and serving as the narrator/host . Just like every episode of the original show was presented by Rod Serling, the reboot will also follow the same format.

The show is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele's Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg's Genre Films.

In addition to Peele and Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, Rick Berg and Greg Yaitanes will also executive produce the series.

The first two episodes will be available on CBS All Access on 1 April, with new installments coming on Thursdays beginning 11 April.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2019 12:28:28 IST