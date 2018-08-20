Jordan Peele on The Twilight Zone reboot: It’s a show that has helped us hold a mirror up to society

CBS network is bringing back The Twilight Zone, the Rod Serling hosted anthology series from the '60s, on its streaming service CBS All Access. The reboot will be executive produced by Jordan Peele along with Simon Kinberg and Marco Ramirez, Variety had reported in 2017. In a new interview with Variety, Peele shared that he was initially hesitant to take on the project but eventually moved past his reservations.

"The realization, for me, was that it was an opportunity to attempt to continue with Serling’s mission. If we approach it without ego and sort of bow to Serling, that will hopefully suffice for our fellow ‘Twilight Zone’ fans but also bring back a show that I think is needed right now. Because it’s a show that has always helped us look at ourselves, hold a mirror up to society."

As every episode of the original show was presented by Serling, the reboot will also follow the same format. Peele said that although he had not completely ruled out hosting the show, his on-screen image as a comedian would compromise the work he put in to conserve Serling's legacy.

Peele's last project was the horror film Get Out that centred on an inter-racial relationship between an African American man and his white partner. A satire on racism, the film was awarded an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

