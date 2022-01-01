Other titles releasing in January include Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein on Netflix India, Danish Sait's Humble Politiciann Nograj on Voot Select, and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati on ZEE5.

Netflix

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein - 14 January

The show stars Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta. Touted to be a psychological drama, it features themes including power, love, crime, and desire.

After Life Season 3 - 14 January

After Life is a British black comedy-drama streaming television series created, written, produced, and directed by Ricky Gervais, who is also the star. It premiered on 8 March, 2019 on Netflix. The second season premiered on 24 April, 2020. On 6 May, 2020, Netflix and Gervais reached a new multi-project deal, which included the renewal of the series for a third and final season.

The Royal Treatment - 20 January

New York hairdresser Izzy seizes the chance to work at the wedding of a charming prince, but when sparks between them fly, will love — or duty — prevail? Aladdin star Mena Massoud plays the lead.

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 - 19 January

January 2022 will see the return of Netflix’s most popular reality TV series, Too Hot to Handle. Returning for its third season, a brand new group of contestants will have to keep their hands off each other in order to win $100,000.

Munich: The Edge of War - 21 January

In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book, the film stars Jeremy Irons.

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos - 25 January

Beloved worldwide but also a lightning rod for critics, Neymar shares the highs and lows of his personal life and brilliant football career.

Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet - 28 January

Actor, comedian, and TV host Kapil Sharma will make his streaming debut with a comedy special.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window - 28 January

A parody of suburban horror films, Kristen Bell watches her life go by from the inside of her home, before developing a crush on her neighbour across the street. That is, until she witnesses a murder (or so she thinks).

Amazon Prime Video

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts - 1 January

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is a retrospective special that will tell fans how Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone, to anyone across the pond) came to enchant viewers across the globe.

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadha - 14 January

Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyaadhaa is a new anthology in Tamil with five heartwarming tales on hope, love, and humanity. The anthology will feature five stories directed by Balaji Mohan, Halitha Shameem, Madhumita, Richard Anthony, and Surya Krishnan.

Unpaused: Naya Safar - 21 January

Unpaused: Naya Safar showcases five unique stories that provide a window into how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed us, making us value life and emotions more than ever. Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear and friendship – sensitively brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM, and Nagraj Manjule.

A Hero - 21 January

Rahim is in prison because of a debt he was unable to repay. During a two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment of part of the sum. But things don't go as planned.

ZEE5

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati - 7 January

The series, touted as full of "drama and laughter," stars Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha Ali Khan, Anya Singh, Kritika Kamra, Cyrus Sahukar, Raghubir Yadav, and Varun Thakur in pivotal roles. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a dramedy based on the life of the Royal King (Naseeruddin Shah) and his dysfunctional family. The almost three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse of all the madness one can expect in the series.

Voot Select

Humble Politiciann Nograj - 6 January

Danish Sait's Humble Politician Nograj, which was released in 2018, became a superhit venture. Cashing in on the success, the actor is now coming up with a web series of the same name.

Ranjish Hi Sahi -13 January

Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amala Paul, and Amrita Puri, the show is a romantic drama on a '70s Bollywood filmmaker and an "eccentric" actress.

Apple TV+

The Tragedy of Macbeth - 14 January

The Tragedy of Macbeth is based on the play by William Shakespeare, and written for the screen and directed by Joel Coen. The film stars Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Bertie Carvel, Alex Hassell, Corey Hawkins, Harry Melling, and Brendan Gleeson. The producers are Coen, McDormand, and Robert Graf. The film features casting by Ellen Chenoweth, music by Carter Burwell, costumes by Mary Zophres, editing by Lucian Johnston and Reginald Jaynes, production design by Stefan Dechant, and cinematography by Bruno Delbonnel.

Servant Season 3 - 21 January

Recently renewed for a fourth and final season, Servant from M Night Shyamalan follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage, and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Servant stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint. The series is created by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts-nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. In addition to executive producers Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, Servant is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

The 10-episode third season of Servant will debut with the first episode on 21 January 21, followed by one new episode every Friday.

The Afterparty - 28 January

From Academy Award, BAFTA, and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street), The Afterparty is a genre-defying series centered on a murder mystery at a high school reunion. Each episode explores a different character’s account of the fateful evening in question, all through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

The Afterparty features a stellar ensemble cast, including Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou, and Dave Franco. The first three episodes of will premiere on 28 January, followed by one new episode every Friday.

Disney+ Hotstar

Anbarivu - 7 January

Anbarivu is a Tamil drama movie, directed by Aswin Raam. The cast of Anbarivu includes Hip-hop Tamizha Adhi, Kashmira Pardeshi. Anbu and Arivu are twins separated at birth, while Anbu is raised in the village by his grandfather played by Napolean, Arivu is an NRI living with his father (Sai Kumar). They both discover each other and decide to switch places to bring their family together. And they also have a villain in the form of actor Vidaarth, who has donned an aged getup for the first time in this film.

Human - 14 January

The medical thriller series has been directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah along with Mozez Singh. Starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari, the concept of the Hotstar Special revolves around drug trials on humans. Furthermore, the thriller will throw light on how the trials are conducted and who are the people involved in it.

How I Met Your Father - 19 January

In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021, where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.

How I Met Your Father is written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Duff serves as a co-producer.

The series also stars Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma as well as recurring stars, Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck.

The show will premiere on 19 January with the first two episodes, followed by a new episode every Wednesday.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild - 28 January

Ice Age is back! The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild continues the hilarious escapades of everyone’s favourite prehistoric mammals. Desperate for some distance from their older sister Ellie, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own, but quickly find themselves trapped in a massive cave underground. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving, dinosaur-hunting weasel, Buck Wild, and together they must face the unruly dinosaurs who inhabit the Lost World.

Bro Daddy - 28 January

The Malayalam film revolves around the relationship between a young-at-heart father (Mohanlal) and his seemingly timid son (Prithviraj Sukumaran).

Lionsgate Play

The Protege - 21 January

The Protégé is a 2021 American action thriller film directed by Martin Campbell, written by Richard Wenk, and starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and Samuel L Jackson.