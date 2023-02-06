Today, Prime Video confirmed a second season of the hit conspiracy thriller The Terminal List from MRC Television, with season two based on Jack Carr’s New York Times best-selling novel True Believer. Additionally, Prime Video announced today it has ordered a new untitled prequel series, to be co-created by Carr and season one creator/showrunner David DiGilio, focusing on fan-favorite Ben Edwards, portrayed by Taylor Kitsch (upcoming Painkiller and American Primeval, Waco, True Detective). The prequel series featuring additional iconic Carr characters, including James Reece (Chris Pratt), Raife Hastings, Mohammed Farooq, and Ernest “Boozer” Vickers (Jared Shaw), is an elevated espionage thriller that takes viewers on Edwards’ journey from Navy SEAL to CIA paramilitary operator, exploring the darker side of warfare and the human cost that comes with it.

Kitsch will star in the new untitled prequel series and serve as executive producer, alongside Chris Pratt through Indivisible Productions, Antoine Fuqua through Hill District Media, author Jack Carr, writer/showrunner David DiGilio, former Army Ranger Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL Jared Shaw. The Terminal List is a co-production from Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media, in association with MRC Television.

Chris Pratt said, “I’m excited to announce that the second season of The Terminal List is on its way, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece. This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it. And for those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative. And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as The Terminal List. Stay tuned for more updates and we can’t wait for you all to join us on this journey.”

Taylor Kitsch added, “Thank you to all the fans for believing in this show, we wouldn’t be here without your support. I’m excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr’s amazing stories.”

Jack Carr said, “Fans of The Terminal List will be thrilled to see James Reece’s journey continue in an action-packed story of violent redemption in True Believer. And we’re so excited to build this Terminal List prequel and explore Ben Edwards, brought to life so powerfully by Taylor Kitsch. Get ready for a journey from the SEAL teams to the CIA’s Ground Branch, as we watch a fan-favorite character fighting for his soul.”

“The phenomenal summer debut of The Terminal List is a testament to the creativity of Jack Carr, David DiGilio and Chris Pratt along with the cast and teams who delivered such an original and compelling series” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios. “With the second season of The Terminal List and Prime Video’s new prequel series starring the amazing Taylor Kitsch, we are expanding on the storytelling and characters beloved by so many all over the world.”

MRC Television President Elise Henderson added, “The first season of The Terminal List resonated so strongly with fans, and we’re incredibly proud of the work accomplished by our tremendous cast and crew. We couldn’t be more excited to continue this journey and expand this world with Chris, Taylor, Dave, and our fantastic partners at Prime Video.”

