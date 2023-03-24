The growth of OTT platforms has offered the regional cinema a chance to reach a wider range of audience. Now, audiences are not just limited to the movies they are shown on TV or theatres. They have more options to choose from when it comes to cinema. Malayalam films have been recently gaining traction across India and around the world because of their amazing content. Realistic character portrayals, original plotlines, and intriguing acting are considered to be the main reasons why Malayalam cinema is getting immensely popular. If you are a movie lover and want to explore the regional cinema, then Malayalam films are the hidden gems you should grab.

Here are some of the intriguing Malayalam thriller movies you can watch on OTT:

The Teacher (2022)

The story revolves around a physical education instructor named Devika whose life become a living nightmare after a controversial video featuring her goes viral. She battles this tragedy on her own in this Malayalam thriller. The role of Devika has been played by Amala Paul in the movie. Directed by Vivek, the film stars actors like Hakkim Shah and Chemban Vinod Jose besides Amala. The drama thriller is available on Netflix.

Iratta (2023)

Written and directed by Rohit MG Krishnan, the movie revolves around an investigation to find out the perpetrator of a police officer’s murder. The star cast of this drama thriller includes Joju George, Anjali, Srikant Murali, and Arya Salim. You can watch Iratta on Netflix.

Rorschach (2022)

The movie revolves around a man named Luke Anthony (played by Mammootty). Available on Disney Plus Hotstar, the mystery thriller shows Luke on a mission to find the person who harmed him and take revenge. Directed by Nissam Basheer, the film also stars actors like Grace Antony, Asif Ali, and Priyamvada Krishnan.

Jana Gana Mana (2022)

The crime thriller shows the unrest among college students after a brutal death of a college lecturer. A police officer investigates the tragedy and lawyer fights for justice. Directed by Dijo Jose Antony, the movie’s star cast include Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Vincy Aloshious. Jana Gana Mana is available to watch on Netflix.

Kooman (2022)

Available on Amazon Prime Video, the movie shows the story of a tough police officer who is stationed in a small town near the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. Soon, he starts to witness strange occurrences that link his life to that of others at the police station. The mystery thriller is directed by Jeethu Joseph, and stars actors like Asif Ali, Hannah Reji Koshy, and Jaffer Idukki.

Pada (2022)

This crime thriller revolves around four tribal men who protest a bill that violates their rights. In their attempt to protest, they enter a collector’s office by force and take him hostage. Written and directed by Kamal KM, the movie stars actors like Kunchacko Boban, Kani Kusruti, and Joju George. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch.

