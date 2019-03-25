The Tashkent Files trailer: Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty's film questions Lal Bahadur Shastri's mysterious death

The first trailer of Vivek Agnihotri’s latest, titled The Tashkent Files, that brings forth the unsolved mystery of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s death was released on Monday, 25 March.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was a prominent freedom fighter and the second ever Prime Minister of independent India. In the 1960s, he went to Pakistan as India’s then-prime minister and passed away just hours after signing the Tashkent agreement.

The trailer of the thriller questions the cause of the former PM’s sudden death. While it is said that he died due to a heart attack, many including his family members claim that his death was a conspiracy and a planned murder.

The family members of the PM even officially requested a post-mortem to the then prime minister Gulzarilal Nanda only for the request to be denied.

“On January 10, 1966, Shastri had signed the Tashkent Agreement and hours later he died. A death mystery unsolved to date. Was it a heart attack or poison? The truth of the biggest coverup has been denied to his family and us,” he told Press Trust of India.

Agnihotri attempts to bring forth important questions surrounding the case of Shastri’s untimely demise under mysterious circumstances. The trailer provokes the viewers to question if the reason behind his death was indeed a heart attack or due to poisoning?

The Tashkent Files stars veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah, Mithun Chakraborty, Pankaj Tripathi, Pallavi Joshi and Shweta Basu in lead roles. The film is produced by Pranay Chokshi, Haresh Patel, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek. It is slated to release on 12 April.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 17:07:34 IST