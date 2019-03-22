The Tashkent Files: First look of Pankaj Tripathi, Mithun Chakraborty, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pallavi Joshi revealed

After releasing the first poster of The Tashkent Files on 19 March, the makers have also unveiled black and white stills of the film's cast. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen as Gangaram Jha, a scientist, Mithun Chakraborty as Shyam Sundar Tripathi, a politician, Shweta Basu Prasad as Raagini Phule, a journalist and Pallavi Joshi as Aiysha Ali Shah, an author and historian. In bright red lettering, the posters question, "Who killed Shastri?"

Naseeruddin Shah, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi, Ankur Rathee and Prakash Belawadi are also part of the cast.

Pankaj Tripathi is #GangaramJha... #TheTashkentFiles trailer on 25 March 2019... Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri... 12 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/njIaHPgO4l — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019

Shweta Basu Prasad is #RaaginiPhule... #TheTashkentFiles trailer on 25 March 2019... Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri... 12 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/lpfwHFf6fx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019

Mithun Chakraborty is #ShyamSundarTripathi... #TheTashkentFiles trailer on 25 March 2019... Costars Naseeruddin Shah, Shweta Basu Prasad, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak, Mandira Bedi, Pallavi Joshi and Ankur Rathee... Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri... 12 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/VzquCngLGd — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019

Pallavi Joshi is #AiyshaAliShah... #TheTashkentFiles trailer on 25 March 2019... Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri... 12 April 2019 release. pic.twitter.com/9gw4fJyNyt — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 22, 2019

Vivek Agnihotri will direct the feature based on the mysterious death of India’s second prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri in Tashkent (formerly a part of USSR, now in Uzbekistan) in 1966. By his own admission, Agnihotri's film is the "most apolitical film on a political figure". While official reports claim that the former prime minister died of a heart attack, several conspiracy theories suggest that Shastri was poisoned. The theories are bolstered by the fact that his personal physician, who said that Shastri had so sign of a heart trouble before, was killed in a road accident shortly after Shastri's death. Agnihotri had announced in January that he would make a film on the "truth of the biggest cover-up of free India" on Twitter.

The trailer of The Tashkent Files is scheduled to drop on 25 March and the film will hit on cinemas on 12 April.

