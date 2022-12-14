Entertainment

The spectacular trailer of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is here and fans can't keep calm!

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse on June 2, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

FP Staff December 14, 2022 15:21:00 IST
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson, the film stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Jake Johnson, Issa Rae, Daniel Kaluuya, Jason Schwartzman, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Oscar Isaac.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse on June 2, 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.

Updated Date: December 14, 2022 15:21:00 IST

