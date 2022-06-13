In conversation with Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer - Special Projects, ZEEL on bringing the musicals The Sound of Music, Hairspray Live, Peter Pan Live and Billy Elliot to Indian television

Firstpost catches up with Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer Special Projects, ZEEL on bringing four international musical blockbusters for the first time on Indian Television. A glorious month of star-studded, award-winning musicals began with The Sound of Music which is currently being aired at Tata Play Theatre, followed by Hairspray Live, Peter Pan Live and Billy Elliot: The Musical. Kejriwal believes that Indian audience is ready for multi-genre content sourced from all over the world. Excerpts from the interview:

Why did you choose to bring these classic musical blockbusters to India?

Music plays a huge part in the way we process our feelings, and relate to life and so many of our cherished memories are associated with music and lyrics. Our cinema and theatre are also rich with varied musical forms and our classical and folk musicians have added such diversity to our culture. This is exactly why the Indian audience will connect easily with the universal themes and songs of the Broadway and West End musicals we have brought to India. I also believe, as an audience, our interests have expanded and we are hungry for varied entertainment choices, especially in the post-pandemic era. There is also a certain element of nostalgia now for a time when family viewing was normative and since each one of these musicals can be enjoyed by people across different age groups, we ardently hope that these unique, entertaining and riveting stories will bring families together once again to bond over their favourite characters and songs. We want to bring content into homes that can be a conversation starter to warm up lazy evenings.

Your thoughts on how the Indian audience will respond to the musicals

I feel our audience is ready for multi-genre content sourced from all over the world. Today people are watching everything from Korean shows to Mahabharat from the 80s to Spanish thrillers to documentaries and more. The language and geographical barriers in entertainment have ceased to exist and there is an audience for just about any genre be it a show like 'Stranger Things,' or Churails or the eventful journey of the von Trapp family. Music is a transcendent force that brings people together, heals, uplifts, inspires and as I said before, it helps us to filter our experiences through melodies and lyrics. These musicals will resonate with Indian audiences also because they are perfect for family viewing.

Your earliest memories attached to these musicals

There are so many but I have a special connection with 'The Sound of Music' as this was the first film my mother took me to see in Kolkata. I had not seen any other film before this one and I can still recall the thrill of sitting in Empire Theatre and watching in awe as Julie Andrews' Maria swirled across meadows and filled the Alps with her lilting voice. These songs became a part of my childhood and as I grew interested in cinema and theatre, I developed this deep desire to watch West End and Broadway musicals in person. Finally, that dream came true many years later but I hope, young fans in India will now be able to see the magic of a live performance right in their living rooms.

Could you tell us about the process of acquiring these musicals for India?

At Zee Theatre, we take the process of curation very seriously because our goal is to bring to the audience, the content they have never had access to the small screen. We are building synergies with producers and creators across the world to bring content to India that is not derivative as we want to push entertainment beyond ideas that have been established as normative. We source stories that speak to fundamental human emotions, evoke feelings we have forgotten, heal hearts and remind us that we are all a part of this unfolding spectacle called life. Be it the works of iconic playwrights like Vijay Tendulkar, Swadesh Deepak, and Mohan Rakesh or short stories of writers like Manto, and Rajinder Singh Bedi across the subcontinent, or these musical blockbusters, the intention is to build connections where none existed before. Convincing the original producers to trust us with their content is never hard because they always see how much respect we have for straight-from-the-heart story-telling.

Important highlights of each musical.

All of these musicals are genre-defining in their own right, have timeless scores and continue to be loved by multiple generations of fans. Their themes resonate with us all as they represent a universal search for meaning, love and a sense of purpose. Each one of these musicals has not just won the love of the audience but also countless accolades and awards.

My favourite is of course, The Sound of Music! because its impact on popular culture continues to be immeasurable even though its first Broadway production was unveiled in 1959. The Christopher Plummer and Julie Andrews version was the highest grossing film of 1965 and its score continues to enthrall us till date. The biggest draw of the live production that the Indian audience will see, is Carrie Underwood as Maria along with Stephen Moyer, Audra McDonald, Christian Borle and Laura Benanti.

Take 'Billy Elliot' which has been seen by over 10 million people and has won over 80 theatre awards worldwide. Its Broadway production received 15 Tony Award nominations in 2009 and its music was originally created by none other than Sir Elton John. The version audiences will see on their small screens in India, is directed by Stephen Daldry and Brett Sullivan, and also has a cameo by Tom Holland along with stars like Elliot Hanna, Ruthie Henshall and Deka Walmsley.

Harvey Fierstein's Hairspray Live opened on Broadway in 2002, and won 8 Tony Awards while its film adaptation starring John Travolta and Christopher Walken sold $200 million worth of movie tickets. The version Indian audiences will see is directed by Kenny Leon and features stars like Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

As far as 'Peter Pan' goes, this classic children’s musical opened on Broadway in 1954 and in 1955, the initial NBC broadcast of the musical attracted an audience of over 65 million viewers! The current version we have brought to India, stars Academy Award winner Christopher Walken and Critics’ Choice Award nominee Allison Williams.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.