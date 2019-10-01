The Sky is Pink's 'Pink Gulaabi Sky' is a peppy number featuring Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira wasim

The first song from The Sky is Pink, 'Pink Gulaabi Sky', was released on 1 October (Tuesday). The song's video opens to Zaira Wasim's Aisha talking about how her parents, Moose (Priyanka Chopra) and Panda (Farhan Akhtar), went to great lengths to make her experience life to the fullest.

The peppy song is picturised on the family, including Aisha's brother Ishaan (played by Rohit Saraf) and captures their strong bond. The four, dressed in white tuxedos, can be seen dancing at what seems to be a wedding reception. Glimpses of Moose and Panda surprising Aisha with a litter of puppies and the family on a tropical vacation are also a part of the music video.

Shashwat Singh and Jonita Gandhi have lent their vocals to 'Pink Gulaabi Sky', which is composed by Pritam. Gulzar has written the lyrics.

Here is the song.

The Sky is Pink, written and directed by Shonali Bose, follows Aisha, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. The film shows her parents' love story but also how the family eventually deals with the adversity. The drama had its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where it received a standing ovation.

"I have been to TIFF four times...These are people who have come to watch cinema because it's a film festival. So, they are tough, they are not an easy crowd to please. And to see that kind of an audience stand up and stay standing and stay clapping for such a long duration when we didn't know if we should leave or we should stay or like be gracious or walk. Like it was amazing," the actress told NDTV.

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka's comeback to Bollywood after a hiatus of almost three years. The film's story is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who died at the age of 18 due to pulmonary fibrosis.

Co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, The Sky is Pink will hit the big screens on 11 October.

