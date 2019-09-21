The Sky is Pink song 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' charts Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar's whirlwind romance

The Sky is Pink's new song 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' is a musical marvel. With big names like Arijit Singh, Pritam and Gulzar collaborating on the romantic number, the song is a treat, both to the eyes and ears.

Talking of the innocence of love and its beautiful craziness, 'Dil Hi Toh Hai' depicts Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Farhan Akhtar's mad love for each other. They dance around on roof-tops goofily and share preganant, love-filled gazes with each other.

Farhan shared the video on social media.

Check out The Sky is Pink song 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'

Priyanka has currently flown down to Mumbai for the promotions of the film, ahead of its release in October.

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka's comeback to the Hindi film industry after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary (played by Zaira Wasim in the film), who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13.

Directed by Shonali Bose, the film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film also sheds light on the love story of Aisha's parents. Apart from Priyanka, the movie also stars Farhan, Rohit Saraf and Zaira.

After the screening at TIFF, Priyanka took to social media to express her gratitude towards the people involved in the film. The elated actor thanked Aditi and Niren Chaudhary, parents of Aisha. Calling director Shonali the "true star of this film", she thanked her for helming the film. She went on to appreciate co-producers Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur for their contribution.

The Sky is Pink hits theatres on 11 October.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 13:04:22 IST