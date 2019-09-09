The Sky is Pink: Priyanka Chopra shares film's first poster ahead of trailer release on 10 September

Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie will be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on 13 September.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared the first look poster of the film in which the lead cast can be seen at their happy best. The aesthetically-pleasing poster looks fun-filled and refreshing.

Farhan's back can be seen giving Priyanka a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. All in all, it teases one crazy family journey. Apart from sharing the first poster, she also revealed that the trailer of the film will be out on 10 September

The Sky Is Pink marks Priyanka's comeback to Bollywood after a hiatus of almost three years. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13. It also sheds light on the love story of her parents.

The flick is co-produced by Priyanka, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and will hit the big screens on 11 October.

Priyanka was seen in the Hollywood film Isn't It Romantic, starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam DeVine. Farhan, on the other hand, is currently prepping for Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan, in which he will be essaying the role of a boxer.

