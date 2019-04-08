The Simpsons' Yeardley Smith on show's future at Disney: They would cancel it before they change it

Yeardley Smith, the actress who has voiced 8-year-old Lisa on The Simpsons for the past 30 years, has expressed her opinion on the future of the longest-running American sitcom, following Disney's acquisition of Fox.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said that Disney would rather axe the show completely than alter its sensibilities to suit a family-friendly audience. "When you’re dealing with something that is still so culturally relevant, and sort of such a pillar of our culture, if you’re going to mess with that, that’s some pretty risky territory. So my feeling is — and I could be completely wrong — is that they would cancel it before they would change it," Smith told the publication.

The show was renewed for season 31 and 32 in February at Fox, but speculations are rife that The Simpsons might to moved to Disney-owned ABC after 2021. Even though Disney has not acquired Fox’s network-TV, sports and news, which would be rebranded as Fox Corp, it did pick up the studio’s TV production company. As a result, Disney now also owns The Simpsons.

The Simpsons focuses on a family of five — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie — and their animated antics in the fictional town of Springfield. It debuted in December 1989.

