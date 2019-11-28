The Simpsons is probably in its last season, says show’s theme music composer Danny Elfman

The composer of longtime popular animated show The Simpsons has said that the series may well be in its last season. As per reports in Independent, Danny Elfman, who created the show's theme music, made the statement in a recent interview.

The Simpsons is finally 'coming to an end' https://t.co/VWQA0MRQbO — The Independent (@Independent) November 28, 2019

He added that he did not know for sure, but he heard that The Simpsons will be in its last year. Speaking about the Fox show’s legacy, Elfman said: “All I can say is that I’m so flabbergasted and amazed that it has lasted as long as it did. You have to realise, when I scored The Simpsons, I wrote this crazy piece of music, and I expected no one would hear it, because I really did not think the show had a chance in hell.”

He added that the unprecedented success of the show was one of the 'truly big surprises' of his life.

Created by Matt Groening, the series began in 1989 and recently entered its 31st season.

The show won an Emmy Award this year for Best Animated Series. Its narrative focuses on a family of five — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie — and their animated antics in the fictional town of Springfield. It was also the first animated show to have received a Peabody Award. It was also nominated for the 2012 Academy Awards for the animated short The Longest Daycare.

The show also courted its fair share of controversies in 2018 after it evoked criticism over stereotyping of Indians in America's popular culture. It featured a South Asian character called Apu, who has had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show's existence.

The documentary The Problem With Apu touched upon how The Simpsons damaged the South Asian caricature. The makers of the latter show have since addressed the controversy.

