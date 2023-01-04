The simplicity of Connect has truly come as a perfect reason to mark the second collaboration of the lead Nayanthara with the director Ashwin Saravanan. Having made a direct entry into the market as a full-fledged horror thriller film, Connect is receiving a great response from the audience across the nation. While the audience has witnessed a lot of mixes and matches of the genre with horror, Connect is a simple yet nail-biting thriller film that is serving the audience with its high horror quotient.

As the film is garnering a great response in the south with the release of its Tamil version on 22nd December, the Hindi debut of Nayanthara with the release of the film in Hindi on 30th December is also been received very amazingly. The film certainly marks the 2nd collaboration of Nayanthara with the director Ashwin Saravanan after their 2015 release Maya.

While speaking about the film’s simplicity and her association with the director during a recent interview, Nayanthara shared, “I don’t know if you have seen Maya but it’s a little more twisted and filled with a lot of characters. But when Ashwin came to me with Connect, I felt the essence of its simplicity that is fresh and new otherwise everyone has a mix of genres. They mix comedy with Horror, its horror with something else. So for a long time, I have not seen a pure horror film and Ashwin’s Connect is a pure horror film where if you are a true horror fan then you would love to watch Connect in theaters and experience it. I think the simplicity of the film and the script that he had made is what I like the most and also I think the emotional connect that he brought into the whole scene, I think that’s what I really liked.”

Produced by Vignesh Shivan under Rowdy Pictures, Connect is directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The film stars Nayanthara, Sathyaraj, Anupam Kher, and Vinay Rai. The film is written by Ashwin Saravanan and Kaavya Ramkumar and has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam on 22nd December and released in Hindi on 30th December.

