The incredible director-duo, Anthony and Joe Russo are all set to join actor Dhanush for the India tour of their next blockbuster, The Gray Man.

The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, and Dhanush, is the latest action-packed visual spectacular from The Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, who are responsible for some of the largest and most popular movies of all time. The Indian viewers of Netflix are getting to know the Russo Brothers, the show's creators, better. The Gray Man premiere in India will shortly be attended by the directors and Bollywood actor Dhanush in Mumbai.

In a video message to their Indian fans, the Russo brothers shared, “Hey everyone! I am Joe Russo and I am Anthony Russo and we’re so excited to be coming to India to see our dear friend Dhanush for our new movie ‘The Gray Man’. Get ready India, see you soon.”

Talking about his experience on The Gray Man, Dhanush said, "It was incredible. This movie is a rollercoaster, it has everything, action, drama, pace and a big chase. I am very grateful that I got to do a modest role in this movie full of incredible people."

Netflix is on a hunt for superfans who will be among the first to watch The Gray Man at the India premiere in Mumbai soon. Fans can win tickets to the premiere by participating in a contest, from July 12, 2022, onwards. You can participate in the event by clicking here.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly-skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He’ll need it.

Mark your dates and get ready for The Gray Man, which is all set to release on 22nd July, only on Netflix.

