The Russo Brothers are the mad scientists of Hollywood, and without a doubt, a dynamic director duo, who’ve imprinted their names in annals of cinema across the globe, with their quintessential maximalist filmmaking. Known for their over-the-top, and maddening action, in films like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Avengers: Infinity War, and other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Russo Brothers, are rightly regarded as mavericks in the action genre. Elaborating on the same, Joe Russo, one part of the director duo, said, "We love action genre, and it’s almost like a global language", talking about how everyone loves the genre because it’s so propulsive in nature. On Thursday, in a press conference in Mumbai, the Russo Brothers, along with the phenomenal Dhanush, talked about their much-anticipated ensemble action film, The Gray Man.

The iconic filmmakers, who’ve directed two of the most massive Marvel films so far, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame, which brought an end to the company’s Phase three, opened up about how The Gray Man, provides a respite from their Marvel films, which had certain rules that need to be followed. Anthony Russo, talking about how they are different said, "The challenge for us in this movie was to go from those Marvel movies, where everything was possible, different dimensions, outer space, but suddenly in this, we have a story that is of course heightened but still resembles our real world, and tries to behave according to the laws of physics."

The filmmakers also commented on how they like their films, no matter how magnanimous to mean something to the real world that we live in. Implying, how the characters in the film can’t trust the organizations they work for, and how the story demonstrates the dishonesty that poisons most establishments. Joe Russo, speaking about how the film is ‘fun and spectacle’, said that you can also come out of the movie, and see how it ‘questions government systems’, and depicts their flaws. The director also went on to comment about how ‘an institution is only as good as the people that make them’ and thereby shedding light on the ‘anxieties’ that we have about the world today, and where it’s headed. He summarised the approach by saying that they like to give their movies some ‘shape and dimension’ while providing a ‘robust’ experience. He said, and I quote, ‘take from it, what you want, whether the thematic, the spectacle or the message.’

Speaking about India, and Dhanush, the duo said that if they decide to pursue the franchise, and they do, given that people like it, then they’d very much want Dhanush’s character The Lone Wolf, to be a vital part of that world. Anthony Russo quipped laughingly on how he receives messages simply saying, More Dhanush, implying the two-time National-Award-winning actor’s fanbase. The directors also spoke about how India is very embracing of their work and has time and again shown their support, while also pointing out how passionate, the folks here are, about movies in general.

The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ama De Armas, Dhanush, and Rege-Jean Page, is a spy thriller based on a novel by Mark Greaney.

Takshi Mehta is a freelance journalist and writer. She firmly believes that we are what we stand up for, and thus you'll always find her wielding a pen.

