The rumors of Salman Khan getting the credit as a co-director of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are all false - deets inside
A source close to production informed that the rumours which are being carried by a few leading media publications about Salman Khan getting the credit as a co-director of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are absolutely false.
Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. Amid its rising craze among the audience, the film has grabbed some rumors about Salman Khan getting the credit for the film as a co-director, however, all these rumors are false.
A source close to production informed that the rumours which are being carried by a few leading media publications about Salman Khan getting the credit as a co-director of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan are absolutely false. In fact, the truth is that the directorial credits of the film will not be taken by Salman Khan and all the rumours around the same are not true.
Hope this song makes u smile, dance n gives out positive energy.. #BilliBillihttps://t.co/OwAzLN21yi@hegdepooja @VenkyMama @farhad_samji @Sukhbir_Singer @AlwaysJani @kumaarofficial @imvickysandhu @IamJagguBhai @bhumikachawlat @boxervijender #AbhimanyuSingh
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 2, 2023
A Salman Khan Films Production, produced by Salma Khan, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar with all the elements of a Salman Khan film – action and romance. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023 and will be a Zee Studios worldwide release.
