Bollywood is not only an integral part of the entertainment industry but also of every individual, who loves Hindi cinema. And whenever there is a mention of Bollywood, the first name that comes to our mind is of the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, who made evergreen romantic films like Kabhi Kabhie, Silsila, Lamhe, Chandni, Darr ,Dil To Pagal Hai dramas like Deewar, Waqt, Dhool Ka Phool, Dharamputra, Trishul and actioners like Mashaal, Kaala Patthar, Vijay and others.

In Smriti Mundhra’s docu-series, The Romantics, we see the journey of Yash Chopra, a boy from Jalandhar to a renowned filmmaker across the globe. In the docu-series, we see celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Manish Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar and Pamela Chopra talking about Yash Chopra and his films and filmmaking process have a deep impact on their lives.

Many of the above-mentioned celebs, who worked with the legendary filmmaker shared some great iconic ‘Behind The Scenes’ moments and explained how his vision and craft were so different in terms of movie making and he had a unique sense when it comes to the characterization of his lead actresses and aesthetics in each and every frame of his film.

In an old interview, Yash Chopra talks about Lamhe, Silsila and his other most loved projects to Karan Johar, which failed at the box office and affected him. And how after giving a string of few flops, the legendary filmmaker said that now he will do what his heart says, which give birth to the blockbuster Chandni.

Honestly, the biggest surprise in the docu-series is the interview of Yash Chopra’s son and filmmaker Aditya Chopra, the man behind blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Mohabbatein and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Well, everyone knows that he is a reclusive person, who never goes out and talks to media. So, watching him share the YRF legacy and his understanding of filmmaking and his bond with SRK is a sheer visual treat.

One of the biggest highlights of the docuseries is watching late Rishi Kapoor along with wife Neetu Kapoor in an old interview, where he is sharing some great things about Yash Chopra in the best candid way possible.

So, if you love Bollywood and its aesthetics, then The Romantics is definitely a must watch for you.

The Romantics is streaming on Netflix

