The Predator trailer: Boyd Holbrook, his ragtag crew on a mission to fight genetically modified 'sports monsters'

The final trailer of Shane Black's The Predator warns audiences of a bloodier, more dangerous group of extra-terrestrials who are set to hound the earth and prey on humans. From the outer reaches of space to the backwoods of southern Georgia, the hunt comes home to the world of Black's take on the 1987 blockbuster, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers.

And this time around, they have genetically enhanced themselves with DNA from other species. As the token scientist, played by Olivia Munn in the movie, says, "I think they're attempting hybridisation."

Only, Boyd Holbrook and his ragtag crew of mercenaries can prevent what could be the end of the human race.

At a crucial juncture in the trailer, Munn's scientist realises out loud, "That's not a predator, that's a sports monster," since the new predators seem to enjoy the process of systematically wiping off all traces of the human race.

It features a diverse ensemble cast led by Holbrook, Jacob Tremblay, Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Sterling K Brown, Alfie Allen, Jake Busey and Yvonne Strahovski.

Black wrote the film's script with his Monster Squad co-writer Fred Dekker.

The Predator strikes worldwide on 14 September. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Sep 01, 2018 15:58 PM