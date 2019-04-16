The Perfection trailer: Allison Williams seems terrifying, manipulative in upcoming Netflix horror film

The Perfection is Netflix's new offering in the horror genre. Directed by Richard Shepard (Dom Hemingway, The Matador, Girls), the film features Allison Williams (Get Out) as a music prodigy and Logan Browning (Dear White People) as an upcoming talent.

This trailer only scratches the surface. Get ready for The Perfection, coming May 24. pic.twitter.com/sdH5n4bZy6 — Netflix Film (@NetflixFilm) April 15, 2019

The trailer unveils a series of disturbing instances and presents a layered view of the protagonist (Williams) and her not-so-normal tendencies. Williams plays Charlotte, a cello genius of sorts, who is compelled to leave her path of passion following a family tragedy. She emerges after a few years to reunite with noted instructor Anton (Steven Weber). Anton is presently on a world tour with yet another rising talent (Browning).

Jump shots and a super background score add intensity to the horrifying trailer. Though mysterious, the video clip aptly captures the protagonist's abnormalities. The Perfection has been written by Eric C. Charmelo, Nicole Snyder and Richard Shepard.

The Perfection premiered at last year’s Fantastic Fest (where it was widely appreciated) and will join Netflix’s growing collection of horror flicks soon. The film is scheduled to premiere on the streaming service from 24 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Apr 16, 2019 11:29:21 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.