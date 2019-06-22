The Office Hindi adaptation, starring Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, to release on 28 June on Hotstar

Hotstar Specials forays into the world of comedy with the launch of it's latest show- The Office which is set to release on 28 June on the streaming platform. An official adaptation of the international series, The Office is a 13-episode mockumentary where typical office characters find themselves in atypical situations.

In the Hindi version, the show is set in Faridabad and chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations. From a overtly familiar branch manager Jagdeep Chadda and the gullible and obsequious TP Mishra to an office love triangle featuring Amit Sharma, Pammi Goyal and Parmeet Chowdhry – this is a slice-of-life comedy featuring relatable characters found in every workplace.

While talking about the show director Rohan Sippy said in a statemnet, “The Office really strikes a chord, as I feel in India we can connect only too well to the mayhem caused by an infuriating, delusional desi boss! The strange quirks of his employees make them entertaining, but relatable too - they endure him while making an epic adventure of their mundane everyday challenges!"

Created for Applause Entertainment by BBC Studios India, the show has been directed by Sippy and Debbie Rao; which was originally written by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. The ensemble cast includes Mukul Chaddha, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal among others.

Updated Date: Jun 22, 2019 13:50:19 IST