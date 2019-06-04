The Office Hindi trailer: Hotstar's new sitcom adapts Ricky Gervais' original series for an Indian audience

Hotstar recently announced Hotstar Specials in collaboration with as many as 15 film personalities, to showcase original content across varied formats and genres. The digital medium acquired rights for an official Hindi remake of cult comedy show The Office.

Helmed by Rohan Sippy (Nautanki Saala!), Debbie Rao (Better Life Foundation, Pushpavalli), and Vivek Bhushan (Bank Chor), The Office's Hindi remake boasts an ensemble cast comprising noted artistes such as Mukul Chadda (I, Me aur Main), Gopal Dutt (TVF Pitchers), Sayandeep Sengupta (Chitrakut), Samridhi Dewan (Lucknow Central), Gauhar Khan (Game), Gavin Methalaka (Katti Batti), comedian Mallika Dua, and Priyanka Trehan, as per reports.

The makers recently launched the trailer and it looks like the office — Wilkins Chawla — depicts a 9 to 5 scenario where the boss, Jagdeep Chadda (played by Mukul), tries desperately to keep his employees' morale at an all-time high. He is the overtly familiar boss who tells his employee to consider him one of their pals, but unfortunately his lame jokes and failed attempts at camaraderie fail to impress his colleagues, who are perennially bored. While he encourages them relentlessly, audiences get a peek into this quirky work-space.

The Office's remake will soon launch on Hostar Specials. Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 04, 2019 12:46:38 IST

