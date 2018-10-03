You are here:

The Nun director Corin Hardy to direct Gareth Evans' upcoming thriller series, Gangs of London

The Nun, director Corin Hardy will direct a thriller series titled Gangs of London.

According to Variety.com, the 43-year-old will direct three episodes of the show about warring gangs.

Hardy made his directorial debut in 2015 with The Hallow. His most recent feature, The Nun, broke franchise records in its September opening weekend, and landed at number one at the US and the international box office.

Being conceptualised by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, Gangs of London, set in contemporary London, will witness the city being torn apart due to power struggles between several international gangs.

The series will be bankrolled by Pulse Films with Elisabeth Murdoch-backed Sister Pictures co-producing it. Furthermore, Gangs of London will be executive produced by Pulse Films’ Thomas Benski and Lucas Ochoa alongside Sister Pictures’ Jane Featherstone and Sky’s Anne Mensah and Gabriel Silver.

Corin Hardy, in a statement to Deadline, had said that both Evans and him harbour a mutual affinity towards genre cinema and described Gangs of London as a "multi layered story that weaves emotional drama with blistering action set pieces."

Evans also expressed excitement at the prospect of collaboration with Hardy, stating that the latter's "genre sensibilities and ambitious scope perfectly compliment the cinematic landscape we strive to achieve for Gangs of London.”

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 18:51 PM