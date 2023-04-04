After delivering an enthralling cinematic experience with Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, Ayan Mukerji took to his social media to reveal this exciting update.

The magnum opus continues with Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev and Brahmāstra Part: Three are set to hit the big screen in December 2026 and 2027 respectively!

But that’s not all! The visionary director also revealed that he will be helming another exciting project, leaving fans eagerly awaiting more details.

Produced by Star Studios Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Ayan Mukerji, the first part of Brahmāstra shattered box office records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With the promise of even more breathtaking action, drama, and adventure, it’s safe to say that the upcoming installments are worth the wait!

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost last year, Mukerji, giving us a hint about what to expect from Part 2, revealed, “So to be honest, even while we were making part one, it was the foundation film of the Astraverse and the Brahmastra trilogy. While we were making part one, we were trying to establish a lot of things. Now, I don’t need to establish anything, now, I just need to tell the story. I say this with a lot of humility that the story of part two is very juicy, very dramatic and very interesting.”

He added, “We can expect a very very juicy character from Dev. In terms of what we want to achieve with it, we want to make it much faster. We want to produce the film much faster, and we are planning to create much more in terms of visual spectacle and also the dramatic storytelling. Now we really want to juice it up.”

