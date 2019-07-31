The Nevers: Full cast and character details of Joss Whedon's HBO sci-fi drama revealed

The cast of Joss Whedon's upcoming HBO sci-fi drama The Nevers was recently announced. Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Ann Skelly, Ben Chaplin, Pip Torrens, Zackary Momoh, Amy Manson, Nick Frost, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, and Denis O’Hare will make up the principal cast of The Nevers. They will join Laura Donnelly, who plays Amalia True, reports Variety.

Variety writes that Williams will play Lavinia Bidlow, a wealthy spinster and champion of the "Touched." Being the owner of a vast family fortune, she funds the orphanage where Amalia lives. She has been described as "stern and old-fashioned but strong-willed and clever."

Norton is Hugo Swann, a "pansexual posh boy whose charm has about five years left on its lease." Skelly will play Amalia's best friend Penance Adair and the first woman to join her cause. Riley is Augustus “Augie” Bidlow, Lavinia's younger brother. Chaplin portrays Detective Frank Mundi, who has a reputation for violence and heavy drinking. Torrens is Lord Massen, who is "a staunch, unflappable and merciless in his defense of the British Empire."

Frost is the charismatic yet brutal Declan Orrun, a.k.a. The Beggar King, Momoh is one of the few successful West Indian physicians in London named Doctor Horatio Cousens, while Manson will play Maladie, who is unstable, tortured by doctors to find the cause and eventually runs away and is part of a gang. Neil will be seen as Annie Carbey, a criminal; Tomlinson will essay the role of Mary Brighton, who has had a broken engagement and a disappointing career as a singer; and O'Hare will play Dr. Edmund Hague, an American surgeon.

The Nevers has been described as an epic science-fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world. Whedon will serve as writer, director, executive producer and showrunner on The Nevers.

HBO acquired the show after a bidding war with Netflix in July 2018 and gave it a direct-to-series order. Whedon is the creator of several successful television shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, Dollhouse, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

