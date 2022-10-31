Have you ever wondered why women who called out harassers and sexual offenders in Bollywood two years ago have suddenly gone quiet? It is because such women are seen as troublemakers in Bollywood.

“Bhai kya maloom (who knows?). She may turn around and accuse me tomorrow, although I’ve CCTVs in my office and I never meet any actor or actress alone. There are always assistants with me,” a leading filmmaker confided in me.

This, coming from one of our cinema’s more kindred spirits is posh. The Hindi film industry (and by extension the entire Indian film industry) is on red alert, not willing to initiate any dialogue with those who are keen to meet producers and directors for possible acting jobs. Actors from outside the film industry who do not have any connections in the industry are shitting bricks and slitting wrists.

Siblings of filmmakers who have no experience in filmmaking are making films. Filmmakers are sacking actresses and signing their wives and girlfriends because it is “safe”.

Ironically, women in the film industry do not feel safe. This is why Sherlyn Chopra must be applauded. To stand there with a hard-earned FIR in her hand after facing the apathy of the law enforcement (who seem strangely in awe of the Khans) it must have felt like a battle won for Ms Chopra.

And it is. Our state machinery is run by two kinds of officials. The ones who don’t listen and the ones who listen too much. Wives rushing into police stations after midnight bedroom scuffles to accuse their husbands of domestic violence are ardently entertained by an overzealous section of the law enforcement.

Women accusing celebrity names of improper behaviour are normally given a deaf ear. The cops try to reason with the victim. “Arrey baba, why do you want take him on? He is so powerful. Jo ha gaya so ho gaya (what has happened is done).”

Unless there is pressure. I don’t know why Ms Chopra was so determined to bring her tormentor to book. Maybe her blood boiled when she saw Sajid Khan in the Bigg Boss house, openly mocking the humiliation and degradation of all the women who were asked questions about the size of their breasts or inversely the size of the harassers’ penis.

Imagine what all those Hollywood actresses would feel if Harvey Weinstein was suddenly on stage receiving a lifetime achievement award.

Does anyone who is supporting Khan know what levels of degradation such perverse encounters take women into? The game seems to be finally nearing a closure. Thanks to the gumption and courage of one woman. Sherlyn Chopra knows she will be branded a troublemaker among Bollywood’s producers and directors. Every filmmaker’s office has a list of such troublemakers who are not called for auditions.

They have already gone through a far bigger test, and come out with flying colours.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based film critic who has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. He tweets at @SubhashK_Jha.

