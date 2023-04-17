It’s time to rejoice for Marvel fans as the much-awaited trailer of MCU’s The Marvels is finally out, bringing an all-women superhero trio to the theatres. The film which is a sequel to the 2019 hit film, Captain Marvel will revolve around how Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aka Captain Marvel teams up with Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) from WandaVision and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) from Ms Marvel, in a bid to fight aliens to save the universe. The trailer was released on Tuesday, 11 April 2023, and is already trending at the number six position on YouTube. The trailer has created quite a buzz among fans, who were eagerly waiting for the film’s sequel.

Not to miss, the trailer also marks the MCU debut of South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon, thus adding more to the excitement of Kdrama fans.

The Marvels trailer

Speaking about the trailer, while Brie Larson is all set to reprise her role as Captain Marvel, two more additions have added to the film’s star quotient. She will be leading an all-female superhero team including the young, New Jersey superhero Ms. Marvel and Captain Monica Rambeau, with of course Nick Fury backing the group as always.

The much-anticipated trailer takes place after the storyline of Ms. Marvel, which introduces Vellani as Kamala Khan aka the young New Jersey superhero. In line with the film’s post-credit scenes that showed Kamala swapping places with Carol, the trailer picks up shortly after that.

It begins by showing how Captain Monica Rambeau while working as an astronaut for the Saber Space Station alongside Nick Fury ends up hitting a jump point in the space continuum, only to morph into Ms. Marvel. On the other hand, Carol who takes on the duties of a destabilised universe comes to the terms that she along with Kamala and Monica share a unique set of transformative powers.

Together, the trio must team up to fight against the aliens in order to save the universe.

Park Seo-Joon who is best known for his performance in Parasite and Itaewon Class also portrays a key role in the film.

While the main villain is yet to be revealed, the fan-favourite Flerken is all set to make a return to the screen with The Marvels.

Check out the trailer:

The film is all set to hit theatres on 10 November 2023.

