The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 2 trailer: Rachel Brosnahan aims for new heights in Amazon Prime show

The second season of the much-awaited The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is soon to air on Amazon Prime. The makers recently launched the trailer of the show that won hearts of critics and viewers alike. The second season begins its narrative almost a year after Midge (played by Rachel Brosnahan) separated from her husband and began performing stand up sets independently.

As Midge wishes to reach new stand-up zeniths, her observations ring true and poignant of the 1950's setting around her. “Men in general run around telling everyone only men are funny,” she says in the second season trailer. “Comedy is fueled by disappointment and humiliation. Now who the hell does that describe more than women?”

Midge forms a loyal and formidable bond with her manager Susie (played by Alex Borstein) as she continues to perform within a male dominated space. However, the trailer also reveals Midge's inability to tell her family that she is performing stand up, due to which she takes up a job as a switchboard operator by day.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel comes from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino and features Brosnahan, Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Zegen and Kevin Pollak.

The series won the Golden Globe for comedy series in 2018 while Brosnahan won the 2018 Golden Globe for best comedy actress. Along with it, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won eight Emmys which included ones in comedy series, comedy actress, supporting comedy actress (for Borstein) and comedy writing and directing (both for Sherman-Palladino) categories.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel season 2 begins airing on Amazon Prime Video from 5 December.

Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 13:00 PM