If you are an avid Star Wars fan, this is just the right space for you to know all about the latest updates that the spin-off series holds in each of its episodes. With the third season of The Mandalorian already running on Disney Plus Hotstar, its third episode went on air on Wednesday, 15 March 2023. While the second episode explored the exploits of Din Djarin on the planet of Mandalore, the third and latest one delves deeper into the future of Din and Grogu. Keeping it short, the last week’s episode showed Din making attempts to redeem himself in front of The Armorer and Mandolorians. He also immerses himself in The Living Waters only to be forcefully pulled underwater where Bo-Katan jumps in to save him.

The Mandalorian Season 3: Episode 3

Speaking about the third episode, as the synopsis states, it will focus on the continuation of Mandalorian’s journey through the galaxy of Star Wars. Din Djarin who was once a lone bounty hunter reunites with Grogu while the New Republic is trying to steer the galaxy away from its dark history.

The third episode or Chapter 19 i.e., ‘The Convert’ closes on Din Djarin, Bo-Katan, and Grogu following the character of scientist Doctor Pershing (Omid Abtahi) and his life on Coruscant as part of the New Republic’s amnesty program.

The Mandalorian season 3: Release date, time, episodes, and how to watch

While the third episode is presently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, the upcoming episodes will go on every Wednesday in the coming days. Season 3 will have a total of eight episodes, with five more yet to release.

The episodes will exclusively stream on the OTT platform.

