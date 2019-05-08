The Lodge trailer: Riley Keough grapples with childhood trauma in upcoming psychological horror flick

The first trailer of the psychological horror movie The Lodge was released on Tuesday. Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, the film serves as a follow-up to their Austrian horror hit Goodnight Mommy. The Lodge stars Riley Keough, Richard Armitage, Alicia Silverstone and Daniel Keough and is written by Franz, Fiala, and Sergio Casci.

Advertisement

The trailer opens to Richard (Richard Armitage) informing his children, Aidan (IT‘s Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh), of his intent to marry his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). Hence, in an effort to bond, the family visits a remote winter cabin. However, things get awkward when Richard abruptly leaves for work and the kids are left alone with Grace. As both sides attempt to bond amidst a snow blizzard, inquisitive children discover Grace’s past as the childhood survivor of a suicide cult. The tension evolves when Grace's childhood trauma threatens to resurface.

The Lodge premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it received immense praise, with some critics claiming that it reminded them of Hereditary. Neon, the production/distribution company, acquired the horror flick at Sundance, spending a reported $2 million.

The Lodge is slated for a theatrical release this fall.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 08, 2019 18:20:45 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.