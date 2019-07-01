You are here:

The Little Mermaid: Lizzo lobbies for Ursula's role in live-action remake after Melissa McCarthy's reported casting

Rapper Lizzo is upset with the reports of Melissa McCarthy being considered to play sea witch Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action version of "The Little Mermaid".

After the news went viral, Lizzo reacted on Twitter with a teary-eyed emoji.

She also re-posted her November video dressed as Ursula and a giving a vocal rendition of the song 'Poor Unfortunate Souls' from the original film.

"I'M URSULA. PERIOD," she had captioned the 45-second video and tagged Disney.

Besides her two albums, Lizzo is credited for a one episode shot in the role of Alex in 2017's The Memestar Chronicles series.

Rob Marshall is directing The Little Mermaid from a script penned by David Magee.

The film will incorporate the original songs from the 1989 animated classic as well as new tracks from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

