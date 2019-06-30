You are here:

Melissa McCarthy in negotiations to play Ursula in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Actor-comedienne Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play sea witch Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

According to Variety, the actor's casting is not confirmed yet.

Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall will be helming the movie from a script penned by David Magee.

The film will incorporate the original songs from the 1989 animated classic as well as new tracks from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for Disney.

