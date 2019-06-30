You are here:

Melissa McCarthy in negotiations to play Ursula in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Press Trust of India

Jun 30, 2019 13:47:03 IST

Actor-comedienne Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play sea witch Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

Melissa McCarthy in negotiations to play Ursula in Disneys live-action remake of The Little Mermaid

Actor-comedienne Melissa McCarthy is in talks to play sea witch Ursula in Disney's upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. Images from Twitter

According to Variety, the actor's casting is not confirmed yet.

Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns director Rob Marshall will be helming the movie from a script penned by David Magee.

The film will incorporate the original songs from the 1989 animated classic as well as new tracks from Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Miranda is also producing the project along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca.

Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for Disney.

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 13:47:03 IST

tags: alan menken , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Hollywood , Lin-Manuel Miranda , Rob Marshall

also see

Danny Boyle reveals he has 'a wonderful, properly good idea' for a third 28 Days Later film

Danny Boyle reveals he has 'a wonderful, properly good idea' for a third 28 Days Later film

Jussie Smollett case to be reviewed by special prosecutor; judge allows inquiry over dropped charges

Jussie Smollett case to be reviewed by special prosecutor; judge allows inquiry over dropped charges

Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2020

Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2020