The Little Mermaid: Janhvi Kapoor steps into the magical world of Halle Bailey’s upcoming live-action film
The movie The Little Mermaid directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.
Janhvi Kapoor, popular for her vivacious nature and spirited persona, has delighted fans with a remarkable surprise. Today, she took to her social media platform to share a magical video that left her fans wanting for more. She steps into the magical world of Princess Ariel as a fan and magically fits into it for her young fans as she recites… ‘Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai hai….‘
Disney India is set to release ‘The Little Mermaid’ on May 26th, 2023, exclusively in English, captivating audiences in theaters with its wondrous tale.
