The Lion King trailer: Twitter conflicted over Scar's CGI avatar; wonder why he looks 'dry and malnutritioned'

Disney finally revealed the full length trailer of the live-action The Lion King on 3 April. The reboot, like the original, will follow the lion cub prince Simba, who idolises his father and aspires to rule the Pride Lands.

While some fans thought it lived up to the hype, others stand conflicted over the reimagining of classic characters. Fans were especially concerned about how Simba's wicked uncle Scar looks in the footage — whether it was the color of his mane or the expressiveness of his face.

Just compare the designs here.

OG Scar: evil and pompous as hell

remake Scar: a ratty looking lion I guess pic.twitter.com/5J6ygMQGGV — Robert "Fat Leprechaun" Bahn (@SenorWoberto) April 10, 2019

Average frame color comparison between the original #LionKing trailer from 1994 and the trailer for the 2019 live action remake. It's not that valid of a comparison because the first is animated and has more freedom in how it can use color but damn, what a difference. pic.twitter.com/vycJrqK9MB — (ง'̀-'́)ง (@toooldforfandom) April 10, 2019

Scar not only looks different in the new film —he also sounds different. Jeremy Irons voiced the character in the 1994 animated version, and Chiwetel Ejiofor is taking the mantle this time around. In an interview on BBC Radio 2 Irons jokingly grumbled about not receiving the opportunity. However, he had high praise for Disney and The Lion King franchise.

I've seen the Lion King trailer. Shit is pure Mufasa propaganda. They had Scar looking dry and malnutritioned, like that man wasn't a bad bitch in the animated movie. — Zito (@_Zeets) April 10, 2019

Me still mad that Jeremy Irons isn't voicing Scar. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/9WDq7u1jVC — Quwn 💫✨ (@Q_Corleone) April 10, 2019

I was honestly expecting to be completely won over by the new #TheLionKing trailer but the whole time all I could think was how less visually interesting and unemotional everything looked? 😐 pic.twitter.com/QavjARx5fT — sophie!! ✨ @ MCM LONDON (@sophieevesart) April 10, 2019

Allow me to illustrate the issue with #TheLionKing remake. Old Lion King vs New Lion King. One a joyous creation of artistic expression, one a bloated mess of soulless CGI. You can SEE the pride in the trio, you can SEE the fear in Simba. Now? Fuck-all. pic.twitter.com/67Y1f28QyF — Bool on Parade (@XmoshpitbullX) April 10, 2019

I'm all for the lion king remake, (mostly because of Donald Glover), but these two pictures highlight how having live action cartoon characters restricts the portrayal of emotion, I mean just look at the picture of scar in the original photo compared to the new one #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/aFpREnNzY3 — Alistair (@alip1118) April 10, 2019

However, some Twitter reactions were more favourable, ranging from excitement to nostalgia.

Imma be at the cinema like : .... #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/WJZTVII6Ch — Abdulla AlGhenaim (@AEG279) April 10, 2019

When you decide to sleep in but then see #TheLionKing trailer dropped when you were SUPPOSED to get up... 😭😭😭 Reaction shortly pic.twitter.com/pFlyJJpUOM — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) April 10, 2019

Y’all know exactly what you are doing with the Simba paw in the paw print moment Disney. You know. You already have my money. It is 8am, i can’t be bawling on this bus 😭😭 #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/zvqUR7Y9rF — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) April 10, 2019

The Lion King is slated to release on 19 July.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 12:29:51 IST

