The Lion King: Sunidhi Chauhan, Armaan Malik will lend voice to Hindi soundtrack of Disney's live-action remake

Disney’s live-action film The Lion King has welcomed singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Armaan Malik on board to sing the Hindi soundtrack of the film. Armaan will lend his voice to the iconic song 'Hakuna Matata' and sing a duet with Sunidhi for ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’. Sunidhi will also sing the Hindi version of the track 'Spirit'.

Composer of the original tracks Hans Zimmer has returned to compose the scores of the English tracks, that will be sung by Beyoncé and Donald Glover.

Talking about the songs, Sunidhi said in a statement issued by Disney India, “I have beautiful memories of listening to the tracks of The Lion King, specially one track, 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight,' which I have listened to on repeat mode on my long drives, on rainy nights of Mumbai. When you are a part of something great that already exists, you need to be closer to the original creation, not distort it, rather leave your own little touch. I have tried my best to justify the songs and the extraordinarily done visuals. The expressions of Simba, Nala, were so prolific, immaculate, that I knew I was in for something really interesting.”

Malik also shared his anecdote on collaborating with Disney India again. “After the massive success of Aladdin and the love I got from all quarters for my dubbing work in the movie (he voiced Aladdin), Disney India team brought me into the studio and said that they wanted me to sing the Hindi dubbed version of the songs of The Lion King, and I didn’t hesitate even for a second and said YESSS immediately! The Lion King is literally my favourite Disney film of all time! I usually never asked for many gifts from my parents when I was a child but I clearly remember telling my dad that I wanted to buy the whole DVD collection of The Lion King and he immediately bought it for me. It’s such a fond memory that is still so clearly etched in my mind! I tried singing it the same way I felt when I first heard them back, when I was a kid. I wanted to keep that same innocence intact, yet do some cool Western inflections in my vocal delivery that could enhance the song. I think they have come out great and can’t wait for the fans to hear ‘em.”

Directed by Iron Man and The Jungle Book director, Jon Favreau, Disney’s The Lion King is slated to open in theatres on 19 July in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Updated Date: Jul 01, 2019 10:50:56 IST