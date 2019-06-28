You are here:

The Lion King Hindi trailer: Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to Mufasa in Disney's live-action re-imagining

FP Staff

Jun 28, 2019 13:29:10 IST

The first Hindi trailer of Disney's live-action version of The Lion King, featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Mufasa was released today on 28 June.

The trailer features Shah Rukh voicing Mufasa as he trains his son Simba to rule the African savannas, reminding him to never forget that he is the one true king of the Pride Lands. The Hindi trailer is attached with clips from the film with footage of Simba preparing to face the villainous Scar. The story, like the original, will follow the lion cub prince Simba who idolises his father and aspires to rule the Pride Lands.

Shah Rukh said he was "delighted" to be a part of the film in a tweet earlier today (28 June).

Check out the tweet here:

While Shah Rukh voices Mufasa, his son Aryan will lend his voice to Simba in the Hindi dubbed version of the film. The voice cast features Ashish Vidyarthi as Scar, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, with Sanjay Mishra and veteran actor Asrani roped in to lend their trademark wit and humor as Pumbaa and Zazu respectively.

Helmed by Iron Man and The Jungle Book director Jon Favreau, Disney’s The Lion King is one of the most-anticipated films this year. Etched forever as a pop culture classic, the animated version is known for its enthralling storytelling and memorable characters.

The English version of the film stars Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon.

The Lion King releases on 19 July, 2019 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Watch the Hindi trailer here

