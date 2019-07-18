The Lion King, iSmart Shankar, Kadaram Kondan, Aadai: Know Your Releases

This Friday has no major Bollywood release, with the exception for Super 30, which is already running in theatres. The Lion King hits theatres along with the Telugu film, iSmart Shankar as well as Tamil-language releases, Kadaram Kondan and Aadai.

The Lion King

What's it about: The film follows the storyline of the 1994 animated film, where a young lion named Simba grows up in the African wilderness after his uncle Scar plots to usurp his father Mufasa’s place as king.

Who's in it: James Earl Jones, Donald Glover. Chiwetel Ejiofor, Beyonce, Alfre Woodard, Seth Rogen, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Billy Eichner

Why it may work: The film will appeal to audiences of all ages, owing to its universal message. The ones who have watched The Lion King will get to experience the magic once again in theatres.

iSmart Shankar

What's it about: The film follows Shankar, a goon in the habit of creating a ruckus wherever he goes. He is jailed, but soon escapes. The story takes a turn when he finds out that a mysterious chip has been embedded inside his brain.

Who's in it: Ram Pothineni, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nabha Natesh, Satyadev Kancharana, Ashish Vidyarthi

Why it may work: The film seems to have the best of action, science fiction and romance, as well as energetic dance performances by the lead actor. Fans of director Puri Jagannadh, who has previously helmed the blockbuster Temper (2015) as well as Paisa Vasool (2017), will also appreciate iSmart Shankar.

Kadaram Kondan

What's it about: Vikram plays a mercenary, chasing down bad guys and putting bullets through them.

Who's in it: Chiyaan Vikram, Akshara Haasan, Abi Hassan, Lena

Why it may work: Fans of Vikram will definitely not miss out on this film. From the looks of the trailer, Kadaram Kondan will be an intense action thriller, reportedly a remake of the Hollywood film Don't Breathe.

Aadai

What's it about: The trailer does not convey much except that the film's protagonist, Kamini, is missing. She is shown as a "free spirited" woman.

Who's in it: Amala Paul

Why it may work: Since the release of its teaser and trailer, Aadai has attracted a lot of attention. Not much is revealed in the promotional material, which will drive people to theatres.

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 19:19:06 IST